Student Art Exhibit Submissions

Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts (Arts Center) is seeking K-12 student artists interested in displaying their artwork during the shared Member & Student Art Show.  The paired shows will be exhibited from May 1 until May 31, 2019 throughout all three of the Arts Center’s galleries. Student artists, working in all mediums, are encouraged to submit up to 2 JPEG images by April 24, 2019.  The following link will guide you to the ONLINE submission platform, using Submittables: http://adirondackarts.org/galleryexhibits.php

The Student Art Show Reception will be held May 11, 2019, from 3 pm until 4:30 pm. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be available.  For additional details or questions, please contact Laura Smith at laura@adirondackarts.org.

