Student Art Exhibit Submissions

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts (Arts Center) is seeking K-12 student artists interested in displaying their artwork during the shared Member & Student Art Show. The paired shows will be exhibited from May 1 until May 31, 2019 throughout all three of the Arts Center’s galleries. Student artists, working in all mediums, are encouraged to submit up to 2 JPEG images by April 24, 2019. The following link will guide you to the ONLINE submission platform, using Submittables: http://adirondackarts.org/galleryexhibits.php

The Student Art Show Reception will be held May 11, 2019, from 3 pm until 4:30 pm. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be available. For additional details or questions, please contact Laura Smith at laura@adirondackarts.org.