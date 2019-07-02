Studio Two Concert

Heritage Family Credit Union presents Studio Two as part of the 2019 Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion series.

Studio Two has been hailed "New England's Best Beatles Tribute Band," concentrating on the most exciting and fun time in The Beatles' career, choosing songs from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era. By recreating The Beatles' music, appearance, instruments, and on-stage banter, Studio Two performs favorite hits that bring people to the dance floor.

This concert is free and open to the public (held rain or shine). Concessions will be available through Dugout Dogs. Castleton University will be collecting non-perishable food items to help support the Castleton food shelf.