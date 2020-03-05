Success with Strawberries & Blueberries

Are you considering adding small fruits to your home garden? Join Master Gardener Volunteers in hosting Amy Ivy for a lively discussion on the pros and cons of growing your own berries at home. Topics to be covered are site location, layout, pruning, common pest and disease issues, plus many more.

The event is free and open to the public, donations accepted. Please RSVP to Linda 518-962-4810 or LLG46@cornell.edu so there are enough supplies and snacks on hand or in case of cancellation.