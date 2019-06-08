The BCA Summer Artist Market creates a vibrant and contemporary outdoor market in the heart of downtown Burlington every Saturday, through October 12, 9:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. for the summer season. It offers unique, handmade items by Vermont artists and this year’s market features a diverse offering of ceramics, jewelry, games, clothing, accessories, and more! In 2019, the market will be located on the lower block of Church Street, in front of Burlington City Arts and City Hall, within the pedestrian hub of Vermont’s center of activity, shops, and eateries.