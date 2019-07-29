Summer Bible Event: “Son Spark Labs: Discovering God’s Plan For You”

A summer bible event called: “Son Spark Labs: Discovering God’s Plan For You” will be held at Peru Community Church Fellowship Center, 13 Elm Street, Peru from Monday, July 29th to Friday, August 2nd. Kids will participate in Crafts, Science, Storytime, Worship Music and Recreation focusing on a daily Bible verse. Son Spark Labs will run from 9am to Noon each day.

Pre-registration is ENCOURAGED but not required. To pre-register online visit our website at www.perucommunitychurch.com or find us on Facebook as The Peru Community Church or @perucommunitychurch. Registration forms are also available in the Peru Community Church Fellowship Center during regular business hours.