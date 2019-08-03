Summer Book and Bake Sale

It's Back! The annual summer Book & Bake Sale hosted by the Friends of the Indian Lake Library will be held on August 3rd and 4th. Hours for both days will be 10:00 to 2:30

The event will be held at the Indian Lake Town Hall on Pelon Road.

We have a large selection of books for all ages along with CD's, DVD's, audio books, PLUS a delicious bake sale.

Plan to visit and help support our local library.