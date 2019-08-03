Summer Book and Bake Sale

Hosted by the Friends of the Indian Lake Library

Indian Lake Town Hall 117 Pelon Road, Long Lake, New York 12842

It's Back!  The annual summer Book & Bake Sale hosted by the Friends of the Indian Lake Library will be held on August 3rd and 4th.  Hours for both days will be 10:00 to 2:30

The event will be held at the Indian Lake Town Hall on Pelon Road.

We have a large selection of books for all ages along with CD's, DVD's, audio books, PLUS a delicious bake sale.

Plan to visit and help support our local library.

Indian Lake Town Hall 117 Pelon Road, Long Lake, New York 12842 View Map
