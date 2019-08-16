Summer Carillon Series Finale: George Matthew Jr.

to Google Calendar - Summer Carillon Series Finale: George Matthew Jr. - 2019-08-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Carillon Series Finale: George Matthew Jr. - 2019-08-16 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Carillon Series Finale: George Matthew Jr. - 2019-08-16 15:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Carillon Series Finale: George Matthew Jr. - 2019-08-16 15:00:00

Mead Memorial Chapel 75 Hepburn Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

George Matthew Jr., the carillonneur for both Middlebury College and Norwich University, will play the final concert of the summer, before Language Schools Graduation. Middlebury College’s Summer Carillon Concert series celebrates its 34th season with a fine group of musicians from around the world, performing from the soaring tower of Mead Chapel. The melodic sounds of the carillon bells are a staple of summer life on the Middlebury campus. Free. Learn more at http://go.middlebury.edu/carillon

Info

Mead Memorial Chapel 75 Hepburn Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
802-443-3168
to Google Calendar - Summer Carillon Series Finale: George Matthew Jr. - 2019-08-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Carillon Series Finale: George Matthew Jr. - 2019-08-16 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Carillon Series Finale: George Matthew Jr. - 2019-08-16 15:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Carillon Series Finale: George Matthew Jr. - 2019-08-16 15:00:00