Summer Carillon Series Finale: George Matthew Jr.

George Matthew Jr., the carillonneur for both Middlebury College and Norwich University, will play the final concert of the summer, before Language Schools Graduation. Middlebury College’s Summer Carillon Concert series celebrates its 34th season with a fine group of musicians from around the world, performing from the soaring tower of Mead Chapel. The melodic sounds of the carillon bells are a staple of summer life on the Middlebury campus. Free. Learn more at http://go.middlebury.edu/carillon