Jon Turner Summer Field Days

Calling all grass farmers, homesteaders and growers! Join us to learn about about methods for building a robust soil network that supports grazing livestock, food production, and bio-diversity. There will be time spent in a classroom setting as well as in the field, observing and interacting with living systems. On Saturday, Jennifer Colby of Howling Wolf Farm and Jon Turner of Wild Roots Farm will lead pasture walks through Wild Roots to discuss grazing/rest periods, pasture management, soil building and habitat restoration. On Sunday, Mark Krawczyk will lead a pasture walk through Valley Clayplain Forest Farm that demonstrates a working agroforestry system and forest farm.There will be a potluck style lunch; please bring a dish to share. $20 for one day. $35 for the weekend.