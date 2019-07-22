Alice T. Miner Museum Summer History Camp at the Alice!

Get excited for SUMMER HISTORY CAMP at the Alice! Half days from July 22d to 26th, campers will be doing arts and crafts, playing historical games and activities, eating snacks, encountering historical and scientific concepts through activities and experiments, learning about the bygone eras represented here at the museum, and generally having tons of fun, and we want everyone who can to sign up and come have fun with us! The camp will be suitable for kids 8 and up and there will be a $60 program fee for each camper. For more information, or to register, call us at (518) 846-7336 or email Leni at programs@minermuseum.org.