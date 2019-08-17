Summer Landscapes, Stars, and Moonlight Photo Tour with Carl Heilman, II #1502-0817.

Adirondack Folk School Summer Landscapes, Stars, and Moonlight Photo Tour

Photograph the late afternoon, sunset and evening light, along with the magical wonder and beauty of night skies in the southern Adirondacks with Carl Heilman as your guide and instructor. After meeting briefly at the Folk School for an introduction to night photography and some time for Q & A, the group will travel to nearby photo destinations along the roadways, lakes, and waterways. After the sun sets at 7:55, we’ll photograph in the twilight as the stars come out. There will be potential Milky Way photo ops before the moon rises at 9:20 PM, which will offer yet another dimension to photographing the nighttime Adirondack landscape.

Tuition $205. Member Tuition $195. Materials fee $0.

NOTE: Equipment requirements include: a DSLR and/or full featured point and shoot camera (preferably with screw-on filter capability), a sturdy tripod and a remote release. In addition, bring along your widest angle lenses (shortest focal lengths), longer focal length zooms (that can be used with extension tubes), macro lenses, extension tubes, tele-extenders, and close-up diopters you have in your camera bag.