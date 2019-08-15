Summer Movie Night: "I Married a Witch" (1942)

The Alice’s air-conditioned ballroom will once again be home to summer movie nights! This summer we’ll be featuring films with local connections.

Next up on August 15 is I Married a Witch, starring Veronica Lake and Fredric March. Back when she was still known as Constance Keane, the future star lived in Saranac Lake where she attended St. Bernard’s School, and her all-too-brief life ended at Fletcher Allen Hospital in Burlington. But for a short period in the early 1940s, Veronica Lake was one of Hollywood’s most glamorous leading ladies, and I Married a Witch showcases Lake at her most enchanting.

Films are free and refreshments will be provided!