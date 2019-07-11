Summer Music at Ballard Park
Ballard Park 6466 Main Street, Westport, New York 12993
Concert goers enjoy beautiful Ballard Park in Westport, NY.
Westport's Ballard Park will host Thursday evening concerts through July and August. Concerts begin at 7:00 pm. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to enjoy music at this beautiful amphitheater set against a Lake Champlain backdrop. Admission is free and in case of rain, concerts move across the street to the Westport Heritage House.
Here is the line up for summer 2019:
July 11: Mango Jam
July 18: Brewflies Revenge
July 25: Heard
August 1: Ryan Clark
August 8: Meadowmount School of Music
August 15: Swale
August 22: Joe McGinness