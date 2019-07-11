Summer Music at Ballard Park

Concert goers enjoy beautiful Ballard Park in Westport, NY.

Westport's Ballard Park will host Thursday evening concerts through July and August. Concerts begin at 7:00 pm. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to enjoy music at this beautiful amphitheater set against a Lake Champlain backdrop. Admission is free and in case of rain, concerts move across the street to the Westport Heritage House.

Here is the line up for summer 2019:

July 11: Mango Jam

July 18: Brewflies Revenge

July 25: Heard

August 1: Ryan Clark

August 8: Meadowmount School of Music

August 15: Swale

August 22: Joe McGinness