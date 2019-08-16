Fort Ticonderoga Summer Social – Shacksbury Pop-Up Bar in the King’s Garden

Shacksbury Cider and Fort Ticonderoga both love heirloom apples and beautiful summer evenings! Awake your tastebuds with a tasty summer sampler menu of BBQ pulled pork, classic sides, heirloom apple deserts, and of course Shacksbury Cider. Check out the beauty of the King’s Garden as its flowers hit peak bloom and discover the centuries of stories of this historic garden. Get a Pick-Your-Own apple bag and take the tasting tour of our heirloom apple orchard with Vice President of Public History, Stuart Lilie.

Admission for this evening social includes the tasting menu, P.Y.O. apples and King’s Garden tour. Shacksbury Cider drafts and bottles, as well as snacks and soft drinks, will be available for purchase.

This event is rain or shine and requires advanced reservations. Once your credit card has been processed, you will receive a confirmation email which will act as your ticket. Print or display the email on a mobile device upon arrival.

The gate opens at 5:45 PM. Cost: $30. All sales are final, no exchanges or refunds.