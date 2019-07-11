Summerland Music Society: Masterwork Conversations

Crandall Public Library 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Summerland Music Society's 10th Anniversary season kicks off with the Masterwork Conversations piano duo's presentation of Gypsy Fire. Their open conversation recital format creates a unique connection with listeners and will feature music of Brahms and Liszt.

Matthew Harrison, piano

Vlada Yaneva, piano

Free; donations appreciated

Presented in partnership with the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library.

5187925608
