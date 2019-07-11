Summerland Music Society: Masterwork Conversations
Crandall Public Library 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
Summerland Music Society's 10th Anniversary season kicks off with the Masterwork Conversations piano duo's presentation of Gypsy Fire. Their open conversation recital format creates a unique connection with listeners and will feature music of Brahms and Liszt.
Matthew Harrison, piano
Vlada Yaneva, piano
Free; donations appreciated
Presented in partnership with the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library.