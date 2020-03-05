Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare

to Google Calendar - Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare - 2020-03-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare - 2020-03-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare - 2020-03-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare - 2020-03-05 17:00:00

Libby's Bakery Cafe Restaurant 92 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Chris Breiseth will speak to the Adirondack Torch Club on March 5 at 5 pm at Libby's Bakery Cafe on "Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare." Perkins was the first woman appointed to a part of the presidential cabinet. The public is welcome if we have room. For reservations, email adktorch@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 4. Participants order from the menu and pay for their own meal. Learn more about this event at: https://www.facebook.com/events/613926522483450/

Info

Libby's Bakery Cafe Restaurant 92 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Educational Events, Food & Drink Events
to Google Calendar - Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare - 2020-03-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare - 2020-03-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare - 2020-03-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare - 2020-03-05 17:00:00