Public domain photo part of New York World-Telegram and the Sun Newspaper Photograph Collection (Library of Congress) Photo: Frances Perkins, 1918.

Chris Breiseth will speak to the Adirondack Torch Club on March 5 at 5 pm at Libby's Bakery Cafe on "Summoned: Frances Perkins and the General Welfare." Perkins was the first woman appointed to a part of the presidential cabinet. The public is welcome if we have room. For reservations, email adktorch@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 4. Participants order from the menu and pay for their own meal. Learn more about this event at: https://www.facebook.com/events/613926522483450/