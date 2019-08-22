Sunprinted Cards

Indian Lake Public Library 113 Pelon Road, Indian Lake, New York 12842

Join us at the library to make sun printed cards using pre-treated cyanotype paper and the power of the sun. We will take you through the process step by step. Space is limited to 12 people, so you MUST PRE-REGISTER by calling (518-648-5444) or stopping by the library. This craft is for both adults and kids, but we ask that the kids are accompanied by a participating adult. Rain date will be Friday, August 23, 11 am-12 pm.

Indian Lake Public Library 113 Pelon Road, Indian Lake, New York 12842 View Map
Educational Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events
518-648-5444
