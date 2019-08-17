Fort Ticonderoga Sunset Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain

Enjoy a relaxing summer evening aboard the Carillon tour boat and revel in the region’s scenic beauty. Toast to the King’s health with a complimentary cocktail of soldiers’ rum punch as you discover Ticonderoga’s rich maritime history. Let stories of armed schooners to Prohibition-era rum runners fire your imagination during your trip on Lake Champlain in this 1920s-style vessel. A selection of beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks, and signature cocktails, featuring Stonecutters Spirits are available for purchase!