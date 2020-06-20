Sunset Scenic Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain

Fort Ticonderoga The Carillon tour boat docked on Lake Champlain at sunset.

Enjoy a relaxing summer evening aboard the Carillon tour boat and revel in the region’s scenic beauty.

Toast to the King’s health with a complimentary cocktail of soldiers’ rum punch as you discover Ticonderoga’s rich maritime history. Let stories of armed schooners to Prohibition-era rum runners fire your imagination during your trip on Lake Champlain in this 1920s-style vessel. A selection of beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks, and signature cocktails, featuring Stonecutters Spirits are available for purchase!

Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. All programs are rain or shine and require advanced reservations. All sales are final, no exchanges or refunds. Once your credit card has been processed, you will receive a confirmation email. This email will act as your ticket. Print or display the email on a mobile device upon arrival.

For more information call (518) 585-2821 or email info@fort-ticonderoga.org.