SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Mondays, September 9 to December 19, 6:30-8:30pm, $12

The chorale is intended for individuals who enjoy group singing and involves weekly group rehearsals. No previous experience is necessary, and no audition is required. Public concert(s) will be included in the program.

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu