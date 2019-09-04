SUNY Adirondack Symphonic Band

SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Fall 2019 Brochure Cover

Wednesdays, September 4 to December 19 (No Class on November 27), 5-7pm, $12

Comprised of an intergenerational mix of community members and SUNY Adirondack music majors and non-music majors, the Symphonic Band welcomes music lovers who have a background in playing a woodwind, brass or percussion instrument. There are no auditions, but a positive attitude is required. Public concert(s) will be included in the program.

The first rehearsal is a sight-reading session, so please bring your instrument.

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu