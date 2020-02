Port Henry K of C Super Bingo poster.

The Port Henry Knights of Columbus present Super Bingo with a possible $3,000 + giveaway. $1,000 jackpot game guaranteed! Pull tabs, 50/50, full kitchen. (Must be 18 years old to play.) Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Games start at 1:00 p.m.

Regular Bingo follows on March 16th.