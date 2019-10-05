Support Our Vets Vendor/Craft Fair

A vendor fair to benefit The Dodge House in Rutland Vermont. The Dodge House provides transitional housing for veterans (both men and women) who are experiencing homelessness. It is a place where vets can rebuild their lives.

Free Admission. Free raffle entry with a donated item from the Dodge House wish list at http://www.dodgehousevt.org/wish-list. Crafts, vendors, raffle and you get to help our local veterans.

For more information, please check out their website http://www.dodgehousevt.org/ or their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/dodgehousevt/?ref=br_rs.