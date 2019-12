Swing, Latin & Ballroom Dancing in Plattsburgh on New Year’s Eve at the Plattsburgh City Recreation Center, 52 US Oval. Doors open at 9:30 pm, dancing until midnight. $10 admission charge. Beginners, experienced dancers, singles and couples are all welcome. Visit www.DancePlattsburgh.org for more information.

Dance Plattsburgh is USA Dance, Inc., Chapter 3068.