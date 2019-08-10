Swing, Latin & Ballroom Dancing

Dance Plattsburgh is hosting dance lessons and social dancing at a NEW LOCATION in August. Our August 10 dance is at the Air Conditioned North Country Squares Dance Hall on the Clinton County Fairgrounds, at 1 Fairgrounds Road in Plattsburgh.

We have 2 beginner SALSA lessons, beginner 1, starting at 6:30 and beginner 2 starting at 7:30. The beginner 2 lesson progresses on from the beginner 1 lesson, so beginner Salsa dancers should arrive for the 6:30 lesson. This event welcomes beginners and experienced dancers alike, and attracts dancers of all ages and abilities. Social dancing is a fun and healthy way to spend a night on the town, get some exercise, listen to music, socialize, see old friends and make new friends.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. Your $10 admission charge includes dance lessons, social dancing and refreshments. Please visit http://www.DancePlattsburgh.org for more information.

Dance Plattsburgh is USA Dance, Inc., Chapter #3068, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization providing dance education and opportunities in local communities by organizing affordable social dances, dance lessons and workshops.