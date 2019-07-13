Swing, Latin & Ballroom Social Dancing

Swing, Latin & Ballroom Dancing on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 6 to 10 pm. Dance Plattsburgh is hosting dance lessons and social dancing in the gymnasium at Plattsburgh’s City Recreation Center at 52 US Oval, Plattsburgh NY. This event welcomes beginners and experienced dancers alike, and attracts dancers of all ages and abilities. Social dancing is a fun and healthy way to spend a night on the town, get some exercise, listen to music, socialize, see old friends and make new friends.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. There is a 45 minute intermediate Rumba lesson at 6:30. A beginner Waltz lesson starts at 7:30 and is intended to prepare new dancers to hit the floor when open social dancing begins at 8:15 pm. Your $10 admission charge includes dance lessons, social dancing and refreshments.

Please visit http://www.DancePlattsburgh.org for more information. Dance Plattsburgh is USA Dance, Inc., Chapter #3068, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization providing dance education and opportunities in local communities by organizing affordable social dances, dance lessons and workshops.