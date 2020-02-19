Rutland Regional Medical Center is offering Tai Chi Class for Beginners. This beginner level class runs for six weeks 2/19-3/25, 2020 in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional. It will be offered twice each evening: 5:15-6:15pm and 6:30-7:30pm.

Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese form of graceful exercise that involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner accompanied by deep breathing. It is considered safe for all ages and levels of fitness. The benefits of Tai Chi include stress reduction, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation, and pain relief. It is recommended for anyone with arthritis, diabetes, stress, and a variety of other health conditions.

Cost of the course is $15.00. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register visit www.rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.