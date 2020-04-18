Amanda Tipton The Takács Quartet

Now entering its 44th season, the Takács Quartet is no stranger to the series, having performed at Middlebury 26 times since 1994. The New York Times recently lauded this Grammy-winning ensemble for “revealing the familiar as unfamiliar, making the most traditional of works feel radical once more.” Bartók’s string quartets have been at the very heart of the quartet’s repertory since its founding in Budapest in 1975; Middlebury audiences can enjoy the full cycle over two weekend concerts. A Nelson Fund event, cosponsored by the members of the Performing Arts Series Society (PASS). Reserved seating.