Join in at the Annual Take a Kid Fishing tournament, hosted by the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge #1494. Registration is at 7:30. Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Chips and Soda will be available FREE throughout the tournament. Prizes will be awarded at noon, for the following age categories: 7-9; 10-12; 13-14.

Fishing poles and tackle boxes are available if you do not have one.