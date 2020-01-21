Gore Mountain An illustration of a happy family of five enjoying the slopes at Gore Mountain during Take Your Kids To Gore Week!

Ages 19 and under ski or ride FREE with a full-paying parent all week!

Keep in mind this promotion also includes our cross-country ski and snowshoe network at the North Creek Ski Bowl! Important: This offer is not valid with any coupons, e-tickets, or any other discount or promotion. GORE Season passholders, four-pack holders, and Empire cardholders are also defined as full-paying for this particular promotion and are welcome to participate!