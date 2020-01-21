Take Your Kids To Gore Week

to Google Calendar - Take Your Kids To Gore Week - 2020-01-21 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Take Your Kids To Gore Week - 2020-01-21 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Take Your Kids To Gore Week - 2020-01-21 08:30:00 iCalendar - Take Your Kids To Gore Week - 2020-01-21 08:30:00

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853

Ages 19 and under ski or ride FREE with a full-paying parent all week!

Keep in mind this promotion also includes our cross-country ski and snowshoe network at the North Creek Ski Bowl! Important: This offer is not valid with any coupons, e-tickets, or any other discount or promotion. GORE Season passholders, four-pack holders, and Empire cardholders are also defined as full-paying for this particular promotion and are welcome to participate!

Info

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853 View Map
Family Events, Kid Friendly Events, Sporting Events
to Google Calendar - Take Your Kids To Gore Week - 2020-01-21 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Take Your Kids To Gore Week - 2020-01-21 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Take Your Kids To Gore Week - 2020-01-21 08:30:00 iCalendar - Take Your Kids To Gore Week - 2020-01-21 08:30:00