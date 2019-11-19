Talk: Dr. Shalom Goldman, Akhnaten Librettist

The Opera Company of Middlebury will host a conversation with Professor Shalom Goldman on Tuesday, November 19, from 4-5 pm in Unity Hall, at the Middlebury Congregational Church, 30 N. Pleasant Street. All are invited and this event is free to attend.

Dr. Goldman co-authored the libretto and wrote the vocal texts for the opera Akhnaten which will be broadcast live from the Metropolitan Opera Saturday, November 23 at 1 pm at Town Hall Theater. Dr. Goldman teaches in the Religion department of Middlebury College. Composer and Middlebury resident Jorge Martin will interview Dr. Goldman and there will be an opportunity to meet Dr. Goldman after the program.

The music of Akhnaten was composed by Philip Glass and is based on the life of the Egyptian king of the same name. To match the opera’s hypnotic, ritualistic music, director Phelim McDermott has created an arresting vision that includes a virtuosic company of acrobats and jugglers. Karen Kamensek conducts in her Met debut.

Akhnaten (1427 BC – 1336 BC) was crowned pharaoh in ancient Egypt at the age of 17. During his reign Akhnaten radically redesigned the social and political belief system of his kingdom.

Tuesday, November 19, from 4-5 pm in Unity Hall, at the Middlebury Congregational Church. Free and open to all. Hosted by the Opera Company of Middlebury. For more information, please call (802) 388-7432 or visit ocmvermont.org.

Prior to the broadcast of Akhnaten on November 23, Jim Pugh will give a free pre-show talk in the Byers Studio downstairs, Town Hall Theater at 12:15 pm.