Talk in the Foyer: Dance at BAM

Brooklyn Academy of Music & the National Museum of Dance Talk in the Foyer at the National Museum of Dance presents "Dance at BAM: Institutions as Incubators"

As the United States’ oldest performing arts center, Brooklyn Academy of Music has long been at the epicenter of America’s evolving conversation with this most immediate of performing art forms. Renowned choreographers, dancers, and troupes including Alvin Ailey, American Ballet Theatre, Batsheva Dance Company, Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, Maurice Bejart’s Ballet of the 20th Century, Trisha Brown, Lucinda Childs, Merce Cunningham, Denishawn, Isadora Duncan, Katherine Dunham, William Forsythe, Martha Graham, the Joffrey Ballet, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, Donald McKayle, Mark Morris, Anna Pavlova, Pearl Primus, Paul Taylor, and Twyla Tharp, among many others, have all performed on its stages. Many have written about how often dance techniques are passed from body to body, through a form of muscle memory. And more still about how choreographers have influenced their disciples' work. Less common is an examination of how dancers are supported and influenced by institutions. How did BAM act as a laboratory?

While BAM has presented dance since 1867, arguably its most fertile period began in the '60s and fully developed with the introduction of the Next Wave series in 1983. Through this annual festival of new, multidisciplinary work, BAM introduced audiences to the work of relatively unknown American choreographers as well as companies from abroad. Through long-term cultivation of legacy companies and the introduction of emerging and experimental work, BAM has exerted a lively influence that extends to today.

In this conversation, we hope to provide an overview of the great tradition of dance performance at BAM and its evolution as a nurturer of the field as a whole.