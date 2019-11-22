National Museum of Dance Talk in the Gallery with April March: The First Lady of Burlesque at the National Museum of Dance on Friday, November 22 at 6 pm.

April March, known for her class and grace and called The First Lady of Burlesque, worked in burlesque from 1952 to 1978, performing all over the US, Canada, Mexico and in England. She will share stories from her illustrious career in the "Art of the Dance: Posters from Hollywood's Golden Age" exhibition and sign copies of her book "Reflections of My Life: April March, The First Lady of Burlesque."