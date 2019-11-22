Talk in the Gallery with April March: The First Lady of Burlesque

National Museum of Dance 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866

April March, known for her class and grace and called The First Lady of Burlesque, worked in burlesque from 1952 to 1978, performing all over the US, Canada, Mexico and in England. She will share stories from her illustrious career in the "Art of the Dance: Posters from Hollywood's Golden Age" exhibition and sign copies of her book "Reflections of My Life: April March, The First Lady of Burlesque."

National Museum of Dance 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Entertainment Events
518-584-2225
