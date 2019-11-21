Talk on Adirondack Sky Center and Observatory

Seth McGowan, Vice President of Adirondack Sky Center and Observatory

The Adirondack Sky Center and Observatory will be the topic of the next Library Lunch program on Thursday, November 21 from 12 noon to 1 PM at the Saranac Lake Free Library.

The presentation will be given by the Vice President of the Observatory Seth McGowan, who describes himself as an amateur astronomer in addition to his primary role as the Superintendent of the Tupper Lake School District. He started learning about the stars at an early age. “My interest in astronomy began at the age of five, when my parents gave me a telescope for my birthday” McGowan says. However, there were limited opportunities for observing the stars from the roof of his home in the Bronx, where city lights made star gazing difficult if not impossible. His fascination with the night sky continued though, and his interest increased when a representative of the Adirondack Sky Center and Observatory gave a talk on astronomy to the students at Tupper Lake Elementary School, where McGowan was then principal. He has been working with the organization since 2015 and is currently the Chair of the Education Committee, as well as Vice President.

McGowan will give the audience a computer projected tour of the night sky, and point out various constellations. In addition he will talk about the past and future development of the Adirondack Sky Center and Observatory, a relatively new and growing facility, located on Big Wolf Road in Tupper Lake. Future plans include a second building on the site to house The Astroscience Center which would include a museum, a hands-on experiential exhibit, and a planetarium.

All presentations of the Library Lunch Series are free and open to the public. Bring soup or sandwich if you like, and enjoy a dessert and beverage provided by the Refreshment Committee. For more information, call 518-891-4190.