Talk - Revitalizing Modern Landscapes for Contemporary Life: Fletcher Steele, Louis I. Kahn, Simonds and Simonds

Presented by Patricia M. O’Donnell, preservation landscape architect and urban planner

Middlebury Town Offices 77 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

The talk takes place in the conference room of the Middlebury Town Offices. Fee: $5 general public; Sheldon Museum members and Vermont Association of Vermont Landscape Architects members free. Space is limited, advance reservations are recommended by calling 802-388-2117.

In her talk, O’Donnell will address Modernist landscape design employing three examples from office preservation projects: Camden Garden Amphitheatre at Camden Maine by Fletcher Steele, Bath House and Day Camp, Princeton Community Center, Ewing Township, New Jersey, by Louis I. Kahn, and Mellon Square, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, by Simonds and Simonds.

The presentation is in conjunction with the Henry Sheldon Museum’s summer exhibit The Landscape Architecture Legacy of Dan Kiley. The exhibit and the talk are  jointly sponsored by the Henry Sheldon Museum and The Cultural Landscape Foundation of Washington, D.C. and its presenting sponsors, The Davey Tree Expert Company and Victor Stanley, Inc.; the Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects;  and the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation.

