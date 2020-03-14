Talking Trees: An Alzheimer's Discussion
Forever Wild Apothecary 2669 Main Street, Lake Placid, New York 12946
Many ancient remedies have shown effectiveness for helping with cognitive function. Discover a few tricks to increase myelination in the brain as well as herbs and mushrooms that can help with cognitive repair over time. $10pp Space for this event is limited. All reservations must be confirmed through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/talking-trees-an-alzheimers-discussion-tickets-89242186783