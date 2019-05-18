Two Talks In Conjunction With Dan Kiley Exhibit sponsored by Sheldon Museum

Two talks will be held in conjunction with the Sheldon Museum's exhibit The Landscape Legacy of Dan Kiley. At 2 PM landscape architect and urban designer Chris Dunn will discuss Kiley's connection and love of Vermont and the Vermont landscape and how it influenced Kiley's designs. He will journey from Colorado for the presentation.

At 3:30 PM Jane Amidon, Professor of Landscape Architecture and Director of the Urban Landscape Program at Boston's Northeastern University School of Architecture, will offer an overview of Kiley's approach to landscape architecture and discuss highlights of his iconic artistic process. The afternoon talks are being held in the conference room of Middlebury's town offices, located across the street from the Sheldon Museum. Space is limited, advance reservations are recommended by calling 802-388-2117. The talks are free to members of the Sheldon Museum and the Vermont Association of Vermont Landscape Architects; general public $5 (includes Museum admission).

Visitors are encouraged to visit the Sheldon Museum to view the Kiley exhibit that day well in advance of the 2 PM start of the two May 18 talks. Henry Sheldon Museum, One Park Street, Middlebury. Museum hours: Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sun. (through October 15) 1-5 p.m. Research Center hours: Thurs. and Fri. 1-5 p.m. Admission: $5 Adults; $3 Youth (6-18); $4.50 Seniors; $12 Family; $5 Research Center. For more information visit our website: www.HenrySheldonMuseum.org or call 802-388-2117.