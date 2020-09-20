TAM Trek 2020

Josh Hummel TAM Trek has a distance for everyone!

17th Annual TAM Trek

Website link: https://www.maltvt.org/tam-trek

Registration link: https://runsignup.com/Race/VT/Middlebury/TAMTrek?remMeAttempt=

info@maltvt.org, 802-388-1007

Start/Finish at Wright Park, Seymour Street Extension, Middlebury, VT

Race distances and prices:

19-mile $45 - $55

10K $45 - $55

2-mile Fun Run, ages 13+ $25, kids 12 and under FREE

Swag: TAM Winter Hat, option for tech t-shirt upgrade

What is the TAM Trek?

The TAM Trek is a trail race and fun run to raise funds for the Trail Around Middlebury (TAM). The Middlebury Area Land Trust started building the TAM in 1989 and it now encircles the village of Middlebury, traveling through Cornwall, Weybridge, and New Haven. It links several hundred acres of town land, MALT conserved properties, schools, and other local landmarks.

Each year, it costs MALT over $15,000 to maintain this community gem, your race entry fee directly helps with these costs!

Race highlights:

2 suspension bridges

All trail types

Great post-race food, live music, and AMAZING local raffle prizes

A distance for everyone

For competitive runners and family runners alike

Participant quote: "The course is really runnable. For a Vermont Trail Race, that’s awesome. It’s not ALL up or ALL down. Race finish food and drinks are awesome. This was my first TAM Trek. Definitely do it again next year."