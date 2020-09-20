TAM Trek 2020
Wright Park Seymour Street Extension, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Josh Hummel
TAM Trek has a distance for everyone!
17th Annual TAM Trek
Race distances and prices:
- 19-mile $45 - $55
- 10K $45 - $55
- 2-mile Fun Run, ages 13+ $25, kids 12 and under FREE
Swag: TAM Winter Hat, option for tech t-shirt upgrade
What is the TAM Trek?
The TAM Trek is a trail race and fun run to raise funds for the Trail Around Middlebury (TAM). The Middlebury Area Land Trust started building the TAM in 1989 and it now encircles the village of Middlebury, traveling through Cornwall, Weybridge, and New Haven. It links several hundred acres of town land, MALT conserved properties, schools, and other local landmarks.
Each year, it costs MALT over $15,000 to maintain this community gem, your race entry fee directly helps with these costs!
Race highlights:
- 2 suspension bridges
- All trail types
- Great post-race food, live music, and AMAZING local raffle prizes
- A distance for everyone
- For competitive runners and family runners alike
Participant quote: "The course is really runnable. For a Vermont Trail Race, that’s awesome. It’s not ALL up or ALL down. Race finish food and drinks are awesome. This was my first TAM Trek. Definitely do it again next year."