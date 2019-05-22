Tanzania: Land of beauty, magnificent parks, spectacular scenery & friendly people

Betsy Birchenough Tanzania giraffe

Monthly program of Glens Falls-Saratoga Chapter of Adirondack Mountain Club. Betsy and Bob Birchenough of Queensbury have traveled all over the world for their work in radiology and for fun: Australia, New Zealand,

China, Peru, Ecuador, and all of Europe. The Tanzania trip came about after they met an Australian couple at Machu Picchu. The couple in question happened to be on a three-year road trip from the southern tip of South America to the Arctic. Betsy and Bob invited them to stop by and visit at their home in Lake George. Three years later in 2012 they received an invitation to their wedding in Tanzania. Invitation accepted! The trip exceeded all the wildest expectations. National parks, safaris, villages and cities visited in two weeks.

Some examples of the adventure include Tarangire National Park which has 550 breeding bird species – the largest number in the world. The visit coincided with the dry season, the best time to see the largest number of large mammals in the wild: elephants, zebras, giraffes, etc. Ngorongoro Conservation Park, a UNESCO Heritage site since 1974 was formed by a large volcano 3 million years ago and the crater floor covers 100 sq. miles.

Betsy and Bob Birchenough look forward to sharing with you all the magnificent animals, majestic trees and the wonderful local people.

Free event, no registration required.