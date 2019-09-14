Taste NY Collaborative Cuisine at Seasoned

SUNY Adirondack Event logo

Four-course menus, curated and prepared by SUNY Adirondack Chef Matt Bolton with the assistance of Culinary Arts students, will feature local ingredients sourced from the Taste NY Market at the Adirondacks Welcome Center. Taste NY highlights the quality, diversity and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced or processed in New York state.

$55+tax/person. Seating at 5:30 pm. Dinner served at 6 pm. Limited seating available.

Allergy and dietary restrictions can be accommodated with advance notice.

Please call Seasoned at 518.832.7725 to make reservations. For more information, email events@sunyacc.edu.. Additional event dates: 11/1/19 and 11/8/19