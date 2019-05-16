Taste of Ti

Google Calendar - Taste of Ti - 2019-05-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Ti - 2019-05-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Ti - 2019-05-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Ti - 2019-05-16 18:00:00

Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites 260 Burgoyne Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

The annual Ticonderoga Heritage Museum Taste of Ti is coming Thursday, May 16, to the Best Western Plus. The yearly event is a major fund raiser for the Museum. It features “tastes” of foods prepared by local restaurants; everything from appetizers to desserts. Appetizers will be served starting at 6 PM with dinner following at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $17.50 per person and may be purchased at the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce Office, Libby’s Bakery and Cafe or by calling Jane Bassett at 518-585-6178. A cash bar is available.Please join us for an evening of fun with friends and family. There will be door prizes provided by local businesses, basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.See you on the 16th. Thank you for your support.

Info

Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites 260 Burgoyne Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
Community Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events
518-585-6178
Google Calendar - Taste of Ti - 2019-05-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taste of Ti - 2019-05-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taste of Ti - 2019-05-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - Taste of Ti - 2019-05-16 18:00:00