Taste of Ti
Best Western Plus Ticonderoga Inn and Suites 260 Burgoyne Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
The annual Ticonderoga Heritage Museum Taste of Ti is coming Thursday, May 16, to the Best Western Plus. The yearly event is a major fund raiser for the Museum. It features “tastes” of foods prepared by local restaurants; everything from appetizers to desserts. Appetizers will be served starting at 6 PM with dinner following at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $17.50 per person and may be purchased at the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce Office, Libby’s Bakery and Cafe or by calling Jane Bassett at 518-585-6178. A cash bar is available.Please join us for an evening of fun with friends and family. There will be door prizes provided by local businesses, basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.See you on the 16th. Thank you for your support.