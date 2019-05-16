The annual Ticonderoga Heritage Museum Taste of Ti is coming Thursday, May 16, to the Best Western Plus. The yearly event is a major fund raiser for the Museum. It features “tastes” of foods prepared by local restaurants; everything from appetizers to desserts. Appetizers will be served starting at 6 PM with dinner following at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $17.50 per person and may be purchased at the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce Office, Libby’s Bakery and Cafe or by calling Jane Bassett at 518-585-6178. A cash bar is available.Please join us for an evening of fun with friends and family. There will be door prizes provided by local businesses, basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.See you on the 16th. Thank you for your support.