Bring in the season with family and friends at the annual Taste of the Tri-Lakes and Rotary Memory Tree Lighting in Chestertown! Dress warm and sample dishes from area restaurants while listening to (or joining in on!) holiday caroling, cook some s'mores on an open bonfire, take a horse drawn carriage ride around town (weather permitting) and watch the lighting of the Rotary Memory Tree, honoring the thoughts and memories of those who have shaped our lives. This year's tree is in honor of Joe Turcotte and Bob Chase, area men who will be greatly missed in our community. Whether it's a friend, a family member, a teacher, a boss or associate, a coach, a member of the clergy or even a stranger, our lives have been graced by those who made a real difference. Perhaps no longer with us, maybe some distance away or still an active relationship, please take the time to remember those important connections by lighting a light on the Memory Tree in their name(s).

Area restaurants will be serving up soups, stews, chilies, pizza and some great deserts, local scout troops will supervise the bonfires and s'mores and it's a great way to get in the mood for the upcoming holidays! Tickets for the Taste of the Tri-Lakes will be for sale on site for $1 each, and you can purchase a 'bulb' in advance for $5.00 from members of the Chestertown Rotary. Event is being held in the center of Chestertown at 6354 State Rte 8, Chestertown, NY from 5:30PM-7:30PM on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019.