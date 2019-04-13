TAUNY Exhibit "From Jamaica to Peru" Opening Reception

× Expand Photo: Ben Stechschulte, Joel Levy, Forrence Orchards, Peru, NY, 2016. In TAUNY’s photography-based exhibition, “From Jamaica to Peru,” guest curator and photographer Ben Stechschulte explores the inextricable fortunes of TAUNY North Country Heritage Award recipient Forrence Orchards (Peru, NY), in the northern Adirondacks, and the generations of Jamaican men who travel thousands of miles to work there each year.

TAUNY invites the community to the opening of our next exhibit, "From Jamaica to Peru" at The TAUNY Center (53 Main St., Canton, NY). The opening reception on Saturday, April 13 from 2-4 pm will include Q&A with the curator, and light refreshments will be served.

In this photography-based exhibition, guest curator and photographer Ben Stechschulte explores the inextricable fortunes of TAUNY North Country Heritage Award recipient Forrence Orchards, in the northern Adirondacks, and the generations of Jamaican men who travel thousands of miles to work there each year. The project, based on Ben’s extensive fieldwork and documentation over the course of a recent production season, was originally published as an "Adirondack Life" magazine feature in October 2017. The TAUNY Center exhibition offers an expanded presentation of photos along with video and selected objects reflecting the work and daily experience of the Forrence Orchard apple pickers.

TAUNY is pleased to present “From Jamaica to Peru” as part of this year’s celebration of the 25th anniversary of the North Country Heritage Awards. Forrence Orchards received a TAUNY North Country Heritage Award in 2009 in recognition of the multi-generational ownership and operation of the orchard, which is itself an example of an important regional agricultural tradition. This exhibit offers a unique, in-depth look at the essential role the Jamaican apple pickers play in sustaining the orchard, and through that focus it offers insight on one of the main topics TAUNY is exploring through the 25th anniversary celebrations: the ever-dynamic balance of change and continuity in how deeply-rooted North Country traditions are carrying on.

Ben Stechschulte is a portrait, editorial, and documentary photographer and filmmaker based in the Adirondacks and New York City.

TAUNY presents “From Jamaica to Peru” in partnership with "Adirondack Life" magazine, which originally published material from the documentary project in October 2017. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding was also provided by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Support for this project was provided by the Donald W. and Dorothe P. Stechshulte Fund of The Pittsburgh Foundation. Special thanks to Forrence Orchards and the apple pickers for participating in this project.

Learn more about Forrence Orchards and TAUNY’s North Country Heritage Awards program at: www.tauny.org/ncha.