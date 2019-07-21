Tea Cup Fairy Workshop

Tea Cup Fairy House by artist Sally J. Smith.

The Sheldon Museum will offer a Tea Cup Fairy House workshop for ages 5 and up on Sunday, July 21 from 1:30-3. Fairy House artist Sally J. Smith of Westport, NY will show participants a few of her amazing fairy houses now on view at the Sheldon Museum. She will share some of her tips for creating fairy houses and provide inspiration for the activity. The workshop will be led by creative Museum volunteers. Fairy costumes welcome! All necessary materials will be provided. Appropriate for age 5 and up, accompanied by an adult. Cost is $10 per child. Space is limited, please reserve and pay in advance by calling the Sheldon at 802-388-2117.