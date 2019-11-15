Techung & Sisa, Tibetan Music and Classical Indian Dance

Techung & Sisa

Come celebrate cultural diversity at Lake Flower Landing with Techung, a Tibetan freedom singer/songwriter, and Sisa Salgado, an Ecuadorian actress, anthropologist, and Indian classical dancer. Centuries-old connections between Tibetan music and India Classical Dance will be explored in their intimate performance.

Techung’s commitment to Tibetan music and culture, both secular and sacred, is made evident by his free archive of audio recordings of Nangma and Toeshey songs, called the Tibetan Music Preservation Project. He grew up a Tibetan exile in Dharamshala India in the 1960s and 70s. His music, fresh and informed by collaborations with musicians from other traditions captures the recognizable soundscapes of Tibet and the deep longings of a people living for decades in exile.He has recorded over 15 albums, including one with blues artist Keb ’Mo’. He has been on the Carnegie Hall stage with celebrated musicians like Philip Glass, Patti Smith, and Iggy Pop.

Sisa teaches traditional dances around the world. She studied an Indian classical dance form known as Bharatanatyam, considered one of the most sophisticated and graceful dance-art forms. She has performed in South America, Asia, Europe, and the U.S. In March 2019, she and Techung made a research trip to Chukotka in the Siberian Arctic, to continue Sisa’s work on The Dance Road Project, documenting, teaching and studying traditional dance. The Chukchis nomads maintain their cultural traditions while surviving harsh environmental and political conditions, and following their reindeer herds across the tundra.

Sisan and Techung just returned from Dharamshala where Techung performed for the sixtieth anniversary of the founding of the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts, his alma mater. His Holiness the Dalai Lama was in attendance and inspired all to keep our musical traditions alive and share them all over the world.

These two international artists currently live in Lake Placid.