Teddy Roosevelt Weekend

TR Weekend is Newcomb’s premier event, celebrating Theodore Roosevelt’s journey out from the High Peaks wilderness near Newcomb to the White House following President McKinley’s assassination in Buffalo NY. Events will be planned over the entire weekend throughout Newcomb and designed for families with cultural and informative entertainment. Joe Wiegand will return to honor our events with his presidential appearance as “TR”. Indoor and Outdoor activities will take place all weekend. So come on up 28N, the historic “Roosevelt Marcy Trail” to Newcomb, NY, the Heart of NY State’s Adirondack Park to enjoy it’s history, culture, beauty, and wilderness.