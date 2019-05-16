Teen "Make & Take" Garden Workshop

The Caldwell-Lake George Library, in conjunction with Cornell Cooperative Extension will host a “Make and Take” container garden workshop for students in grades 7 and up, at 3:30 pm on May 16th. Jess Holmes, Master Gardener will guide students in creating their own unique container gardens. All materials, including containers, will be supplied or if you prefer bring your own. This program is free, but space is limited. Registration is required by May 7th . Contact the library @ 518-668-2528 to reserve space.