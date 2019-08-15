Terrestial and Aquatic Invasive Plants 101

Learn about the top invasive plant threats to Lake George and the region, both on land and in the water, in this introductory program presented by the LGLC and the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The program will cover the identification, removal techniques, management timelines, and spread prevention of forest, riparian, and aquatic invasive plants that are found in the region. The goal of this training will be to provide local landowners with the tools and information needed to manage invasive species on their own properties, in order to reduce spread throughout the Lake Champlain Watershed.

To be discussed:

Forest invasive plants: shrubby honeysuckle, barberry, poison parsnip, garlic mustard, and hemlock woolly adelgid (an invasive insect threatening hemlock trees)

Riparian invasive plants: common reed (Phragmites), purple loosestrife, and Japanese knotweed

Aquatic invasive plants: curly-leaf pondweed, water chestnut, Eurasian watermilfoil, water thyme, Brazilian waterweed

Bonus! Twenty five attendees will be chosen at random to take home their own free Scouting and Restoration Tool-Kit. The Tool-Kit contains resources to help you tackle the invasives on your property (Tool-Kit includes folding saw, identification loupe, blue flagging, bypass pruners, 3mm plastic bags, prohibited and regulated plants in New York Guide, invasive species field guide, ruler, and trowel).

Space is limited, so RSVP is requested by August 8.