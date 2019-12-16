The 3rd Annual Holiday Home & Business Decorating Contest will be held with a theme of “Getting Into The Holiday Spirit!” The contest is being sponsored by Century 21 Adirondacks in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. Even if you do not enter the contest all area businesses, organizations, and homes are encouraged to get into the holiday spirit by decorating.

The contest will be eligible for Homes and Businesses/Organizations within the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce service area (Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Hague, Putnam, and Moriah). Businesses must be a TACC member to enter.

You may enter your home or business by contacting Century 21 Adirondacks. Call 518-585-2233, email c21adirondacks@gmail.com or send a facebook message to the Century 21 Adirondacks facebook page by 12/16/19. Judging will take place on 12/18/19 – 12/21/19. The home that lights the judge’s holiday spirit the most will win $100.00 and the second-place home will receive a wine gift basket.

For more information contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619, visit www.ticonderogany.com, or email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.