The 40th Annual Doc Lopez Run for Health

The Doc Lopez Half Marathon is for the hardy. This scenic, 13.1-mile course starts in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains and takes runners up Spruce Hill into Elizabethtown for an awards ceremony and banquet celebration.

9:00am: 13.1 Mile Run. Keene Valley to Elizabethtown (buses to the starting line begin at 8:30am)

10:00am: 1 Mile Walk, Elizabethtown (t-shirt available for $5)

10:30am: 5K Run

Start/Finish: The scenic 13.1-mile course starts at the Keene Valley Lodge, 1834 NYS Route 73, Keene Valley. It follows Route 73 to Route 9N to Bouquet Valley Central School (BVCS), Elizabethtown, NY. 3.1 milers head south on Route 9 from BVCS then turn to head north on Route 9 back to BVCS. 1-milers walk a loop from and to BVCS. The banquet and award ceremony follows the event at BVCS.

Race Day Registration: Limited registration is available the day of event at BVCS, Elizabethtown, NY from 8:00 to 8:30 for the 13.1 mile and 8:30 to 9:45 for the 3.1 and 1 mile.

Transportation: Parking is available at BVCS. The bus for the 13.1 mile leaves BVCS at 8:30 for an 8:50 arrival in Keene Valley. Parking is available in Keene Valley, but no registration pre-event or transportation after event.

More info: http://doclopezrun.com/