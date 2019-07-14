The Amazing Adirondack Race

× Expand Joan Kelleher Amazing race AD

This day-long race is part adventure, part trivia game, and part scavenger hunt. Teams of 4 will race from location to location via clues, tasks, riddles and other challenges in order to discover the location of the finish line celebration picnic. 1st place team will win $500, 2nd place $250 and 3rd place $100. This rain or shine all-day adventure is for everyone! Families, friends, adventure seekers, people who love a fun day outside, people who love challenges and riddles! You DON'T need to be a runner, but you do need one car and one smart phone with texting and video recording capability for your team . Your team of four can be comprised of any age participants, but all participants must sign a participation waiver in advance of starting the race, and all participants under the age of 18 must have a parent/guardian-signed waiver before the race starts, no exceptions!